Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 171,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.07. 177,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,100. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.0011 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

