Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:HLG opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $337.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of -0.08. Hailiang Education Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $44.85.
