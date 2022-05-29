Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of HALL opened at $2.83 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 million, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

