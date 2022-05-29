Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,300 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 1,154,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 113.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF remained flat at $$0.33 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.45) to GBX 33 ($0.42) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

