Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,300 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 1,154,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 113.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF remained flat at $$0.33 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.45) to GBX 33 ($0.42) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Hammerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

