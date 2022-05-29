Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRGLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($18.62) to GBX 1,224 ($15.40) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($20.01) to GBX 1,530 ($19.25) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($16.55) to GBX 1,205 ($15.16) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,166.17.

OTCMKTS HRGLY remained flat at $$21.11 on Friday. 54 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $47.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.2824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

