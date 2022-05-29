Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 54.0% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,621,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,228,000 after buying an additional 1,970,863 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $14,264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth approximately $13,257,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 557,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 481,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

