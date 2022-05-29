Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

In other Hasbro news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Hasbro by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Hasbro by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Hasbro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS opened at $87.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $80.72 and a 1-year high of $105.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

