Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $171.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth $104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

