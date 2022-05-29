Head-To-Head Analysis: Duolingo (DUOL) versus Its Peers

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) is one of 406 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Duolingo to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Duolingo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duolingo -21.26% -16.22% -10.97% Duolingo Competitors -30.82% -63.93% -7.98%

40.2% of Duolingo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Duolingo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Duolingo and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Duolingo $250.77 million -$60.13 million -47.60 Duolingo Competitors $1.74 billion $275.55 million -41,217.90

Duolingo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Duolingo. Duolingo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Duolingo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duolingo 0 2 7 0 2.78 Duolingo Competitors 2896 13800 24996 694 2.55

Duolingo currently has a consensus price target of $123.63, suggesting a potential upside of 47.56%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 58.38%. Given Duolingo’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duolingo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc. develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

