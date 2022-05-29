Head to Head Analysis: Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -77.99% -69.29% Eldorado Gold -51.36% 2.11% 1.57%

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vista Gold and Eldorado Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Eldorado Gold 0 1 3 0 2.75

Eldorado Gold has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 104.25%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Vista Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vista Gold and Eldorado Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -7.50 Eldorado Gold $940.90 million 1.60 -$136.02 million ($2.58) -3.16

Vista Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eldorado Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Vista Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Eldorado Gold (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

