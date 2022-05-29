Head to Head Analysis: Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) versus William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) and William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

30.1% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of William Penn Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of William Penn Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northeast Community Bancorp and William Penn Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 William Penn Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northeast Community Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.41%. William Penn Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.04%. Given William Penn Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe William Penn Bancorporation is more favorable than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and William Penn Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp 23.74% 5.38% 1.05% William Penn Bancorporation 14.09% 1.91% 0.49%

Risk & Volatility

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, William Penn Bancorporation has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and William Penn Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 3.62 $11.90 million $0.86 13.05 William Penn Bancorporation $28.16 million 6.24 $3.78 million $0.27 43.30

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorporation. Northeast Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than William Penn Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. William Penn Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. William Penn Bancorporation pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. William Penn Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Northeast Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp beats William Penn Bancorporation on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers investment advisory and financial planning services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates seven full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York, as well as Danvers, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in White Plains, New York.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides one- to four-family residential and investor commercial real estate, non-residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial business and consumer, residential and commercial construction, and land loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit, small business administration loans, and CDARS. In addition, the company provides business credit cards, mobile deposits, debit cards, safe deposit boxes, money orders, wire transfers; and notary public, night depository, and cash management services, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, and government customers. The company offers its services through twelve full-service branch offices in Bucks and Philadelphia counties, Pennsylvania; and Burlington and Camden Counties, New Jersey. William Penn Bancorporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.