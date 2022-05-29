Head to Head Comparison: Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) versus GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alteryx and GSE Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 0 4 10 0 2.71 GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alteryx currently has a consensus price target of $83.64, indicating a potential upside of 44.99%. Given Alteryx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alteryx is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Alteryx has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSE Systems has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Alteryx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Alteryx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alteryx and GSE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx -42.51% -46.53% -11.39% GSE Systems 17.25% -27.25% -13.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alteryx and GSE Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $536.14 million 7.34 -$179.68 million ($3.63) -15.89 GSE Systems $55.18 million 0.57 $10.61 million $0.46 3.24

GSE Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alteryx. Alteryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSE Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alteryx beats GSE Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc. provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Gallery that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a hub for machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities for automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About GSE Systems (Get Rating)

GSE Systems, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Workforce Solutions segment supports project lifecycles and provides specialized and skilled talent for energy and engineering industries, which include reactor operations instructors, procedure writers, project managers, engineers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers. It markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

