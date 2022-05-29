Head to Head Comparison: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) versus Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) and Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Payments and Enjoy Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 0 4 23 0 2.85 Enjoy Technology 1 4 0 0 1.80

Global Payments presently has a consensus price target of $186.74, suggesting a potential upside of 41.20%. Enjoy Technology has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,919.83%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than Global Payments.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Payments and Enjoy Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $8.52 billion 4.37 $965.46 million $3.49 37.89 Enjoy Technology $81.00 million 0.41 -$220.61 million ($2.29) -0.12

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Enjoy Technology. Enjoy Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payments and Enjoy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 11.66% 8.79% 5.06% Enjoy Technology N/A -746.92% -74.32%

Volatility and Risk

Global Payments has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enjoy Technology has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Enjoy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Global Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Enjoy Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Payments beats Enjoy Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as point-of-sale solutions, and analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll and human capital management services. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments and ePayables solutions for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general-purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend brand. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

