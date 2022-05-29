Head-To-Head Comparison: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW) vs. Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Rating) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) are both professional, scientific, and technical services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Versus Systems and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cognizant Technology Solutions $18.51 billion 2.10 $2.14 billion $4.17 17.92

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A Cognizant Technology Solutions 11.59% 19.07% 12.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Versus Systems and Cognizant Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Cognizant Technology Solutions 1 4 9 0 2.57

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $92.53, suggesting a potential upside of 23.82%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Versus Systems on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. The company offers customer experience enhancement, robotic process automation, analytics, and AI services in areas, such as digital lending, fraud detection, and next generation payments; the shift towards consumerism, outcome-based contracting, digital health, delivering integrated seamless, omni-channel, and patient-centered experience; and services that drive operational improvements in areas, such as clinical development, pharmacovigilance, and manufacturing, as well as claims processing, enrollment, membership, and billing to healthcare providers and payers, and life sciences companies, including pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. It also provides solution to manufacturers, retailers and travel and hospitality companies, as well as companies providing logistics, energy and utility services; and digital content, the creation of personalized user experience, and acceleration of digital engineering services to information, media and entertainment, and communications and technology companies. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

