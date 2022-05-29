Head-To-Head Review: Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Atlantia has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Paint has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlantia and Nippon Paint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantia $10.34 billion 1.93 -$1.34 billion N/A N/A Nippon Paint $9.10 billion 2.04 $614.89 million N/A N/A

Nippon Paint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlantia.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantia and Nippon Paint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantia N/A N/A N/A Nippon Paint 6.46% 6.97% 3.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atlantia and Nippon Paint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantia 0 3 0 0 2.00 Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantia presently has a consensus target price of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 79.16%. Given Atlantia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlantia is more favorable than Nippon Paint.

Summary

Nippon Paint beats Atlantia on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators. It also operates and expands Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino airports; and operates the airports of Nice, Cannes-Mandelieu, and Saint-Tropez. In addition, the company engages in the design, project management, controlling, and maintenance of road and airport infrastructures; and operation of toll payment systems, as well as provides assistance and toll management services. Further, it operates free-flow tolling systems, traffic and transport management systems, and electronic payment systems. Additionally, the company offers insurance brokerage, as well as engineering services. Atlantia SpA was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Nippon Paint Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances. It also provides marine coatings, such as antifouling paints for fuel-saving; and paints for automobiles refinish, DIY, and road surface markings. In addition, the company offers surface treatment products comprising hydrophilic surface treatment and eco-friendly surface treatment agents; and fine products that include functional interlayer coatings, as well as coatings for display films. It has operations in Japan, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

