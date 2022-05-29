Head to Head Review: NeoGames (NGMS) & Its Rivals

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NeoGames to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NeoGames and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 0 0 2 0 3.00 NeoGames Competitors 73 271 381 10 2.45

NeoGames presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.15%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 57.19%. Given NeoGames’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NeoGames is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

NeoGames has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGames’ competitors have a beta of -0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGames and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames -0.38% 9.83% 5.46% NeoGames Competitors -2,737.77% -3.23% -207.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoGames and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $50.46 million $4.65 million -1,343.00 NeoGames Competitors $958.39 million -$78.16 million 64.94

NeoGames’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NeoGames. NeoGames is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of NeoGames shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeoGames beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About NeoGames (Get Rating)

NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

