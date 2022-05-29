Head-To-Head Survey: New Gold (NYSE:NGD) vs. PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM)

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) and PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Gold and PolyMet Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $745.50 million 1.21 $140.60 million $0.17 7.76 PolyMet Mining N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.20) -15.25

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than PolyMet Mining. PolyMet Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

New Gold has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and PolyMet Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold 15.36% 8.64% 3.22% PolyMet Mining N/A -5.72% -4.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for New Gold and PolyMet Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Gold currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 165.15%. Given New Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe New Gold is more favorable than PolyMet Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Gold beats PolyMet Mining on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc., engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

