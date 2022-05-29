HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Down 29.4% in May

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the April 30th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3371 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($72.34) to €67.00 ($71.28) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($78.72) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($63.83) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

