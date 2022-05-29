Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $24.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.75 million and the lowest is $24.60 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $22.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $106.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.40 million to $106.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $171.00 million, with estimates ranging from $167.00 million to $175.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.85%. The business had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,923,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after buying an additional 325,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after buying an additional 473,930 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after buying an additional 517,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after buying an additional 952,969 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The company has a market cap of $344.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.37. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $16.63.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

