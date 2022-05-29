Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Up 57.3% in May

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the April 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 791,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NYSE:HTH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. 3,872,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,426. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

HTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hilltop by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

