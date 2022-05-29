Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Down 45.1% in May

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the April 30th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $301.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

