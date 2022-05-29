Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Update

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the April 30th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 66,687 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 398,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $9.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

HMLP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,704. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $301.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

