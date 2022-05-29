Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 117.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,482,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.07. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.28). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 64.81% and a negative net margin of 523.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hookipa Pharma (Get Rating)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.