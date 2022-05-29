Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.27 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 864,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,711.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 163,200 shares of company stock valued at $470,437. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth about $19,989,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 220,601 shares during the period. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth $12,744,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 354,282 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Global (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

