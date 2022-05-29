Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.93.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.27 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth about $19,989,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 220,601 shares during the period. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth $12,744,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 354,282 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Horizon Global (Get Rating)
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
