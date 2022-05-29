Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HWM opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $37.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

