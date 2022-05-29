HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (Get Rating)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.