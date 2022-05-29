HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.