HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Update

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

HUTCHMED stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 537,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,995. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11.

HCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth approximately $146,440,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 175.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,030,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,312 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 673,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,771,000 after acquiring an additional 448,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 185.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after acquiring an additional 396,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

