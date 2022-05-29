Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Huttig Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of HBP stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Huttig Building Products has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $292.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Huttig Building Products ( NASDAQ:HBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 5.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the first quarter valued at $869,000. Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the first quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the first quarter valued at $3,944,000. Institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair works in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

