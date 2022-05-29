Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 488,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
IBDSF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. 116,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,617. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.
