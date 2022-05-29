Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 488,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

IBDSF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. 116,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,617. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

About Iberdrola (Get Rating)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

