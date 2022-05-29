iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 577,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,658. The company has a market cap of $63.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 67,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 34,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.