Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 196,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 109,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.