IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Up 63.5% in May

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,900 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the April 30th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,326,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IGEN traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. 115,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,596. IGEN Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGEN Networks (IGEN)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.