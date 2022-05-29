IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Up 46.2% in May

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 289,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 605.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

IPGDF remained flat at $$8.35 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. IGO has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located in the Great Western Woodlands, northeast of Norseman.

