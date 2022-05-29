IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Up 46.2% in May

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 289,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 605.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

IPGDF remained flat at $$8.35 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. IGO has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

About IGO (Get Rating)

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located in the Great Western Woodlands, northeast of Norseman.

