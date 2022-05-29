Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.