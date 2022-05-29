Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of ICHBF stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (Get Rating)
