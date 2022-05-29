Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ICHBF stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

