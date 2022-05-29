Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Up 51.6% in May

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,825,100 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the April 30th total of 1,204,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infineon Technologies stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Infineon Technologies stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,464. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

