Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

IFNNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.87) to €38.50 ($40.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.87) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($51.28) to €48.40 ($51.49) in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

