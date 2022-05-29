Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Infosys has a payout ratio of 51.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Infosys to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. Infosys has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 20.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.