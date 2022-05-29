Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGN. TheStreet cut shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

INGN stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $591.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.01. Inogen has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Inogen by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Inogen by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 84,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

