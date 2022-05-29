Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:IPHI opened at $172.27 on Friday. Inphi has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $185.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.27.
