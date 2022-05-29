Insider Selling: Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Director Sells 241,426 Shares of Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total value of C$6,298,804.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,220,858.25.

Steven R. Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Steven R. Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total value of C$2,569,000.00.

TSE:GEI traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$26.50. The company had a trading volume of 300,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,536. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.19. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$21.43 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.2999999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.47.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

