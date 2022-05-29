Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) & SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Critical Comparison

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and SI-BONE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$16.95 million N/A N/A SI-BONE $90.15 million 5.40 -$56.57 million ($1.85) -7.77

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE.

Profitability

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A SI-BONE -67.00% -44.52% -32.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00 SI-BONE 0 0 7 0 3.00

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 513.50%. SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $31.57, indicating a potential upside of 119.70%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than SI-BONE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. beats SI-BONE on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Ra'annana, Israel.

SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; and iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat fractures of the pelvis and for minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through distributors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

