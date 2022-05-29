Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IPCIF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Intellipharmaceutics International alerts:

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.