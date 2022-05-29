InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Update

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the April 30th total of 362,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:IHG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. The company had a trading volume of 97,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,186. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $73.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.72.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($70.15) to GBX 5,675 ($71.41) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($72.98) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($65.43) to GBX 5,400 ($67.95) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,550.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

