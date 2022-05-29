International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 903,900 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the April 30th total of 560,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 391,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.
NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $775.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.57. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $22.86.
In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 11,539 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $226,856.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,950,962.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 26,708 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $534,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,921 shares in the company, valued at $12,738,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,044 shares of company stock worth $4,748,726. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in International Money Express by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after buying an additional 346,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,410,000 after buying an additional 89,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 31.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after buying an additional 238,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in International Money Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Money Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Money Express (IMXI)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.