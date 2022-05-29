International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 903,900 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the April 30th total of 560,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 391,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $775.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.57. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 11,539 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $226,856.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,950,962.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 26,708 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $534,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,921 shares in the company, valued at $12,738,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,044 shares of company stock worth $4,748,726. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in International Money Express by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after buying an additional 346,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,410,000 after buying an additional 89,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 31.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after buying an additional 238,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in International Money Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

