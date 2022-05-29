International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the April 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of International Petroleum stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPCFF. Barclays raised their target price on International Petroleum from SEK 145 to SEK 160 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

