International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.90. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $139.65 million, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.51.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

