InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Up 62.5% in May

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPVA. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,086,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPVA opened at $9.79 on Friday. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

