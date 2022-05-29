Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the April 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ISNPY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.40) to €2.70 ($2.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.45) to €2.00 ($2.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €2.15 ($2.29) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.73.

ISNPY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. 645,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,215. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

