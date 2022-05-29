inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

inTEST stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. inTEST has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.32%.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

